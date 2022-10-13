the creations of Espedito Seleiro, master of the art of leather

Born in Nova Olinda, in the Cariri region, the son of Raimundo Seleiro, creator of the famous “Lampião square sandal”, the artist from Ceará Espedito Seleiro produces shoes, bags, hats, wallets, benches, armchairs, in addition to saddles, doublets. and other elements of cowboy culture. His talent gave new air to emblematic armchairs in the history of design by “dressing” his art in decor pieces from other designers and his own creation, and thus, his creations are our wish of the day.

Espedito learned the trade of a saddler from his father, who inherited his great-grandfather’s sewing machine. He made saddles, clothes, boots and accessories for many bandits and farmers in the region, but, by diversifying production to help his mother support her nine siblings, with bags and sandals, he gained a clientele beyond the borders of Ceará. Espedito’s art draws attention due to the diversity of colors, textures and gypsy-influenced designs, a people that has always fascinated him.

Disclosure

The handicraft is made with goat leather, leather and suede bought in several cities in the Northeast and sold throughout Brazil and even abroad. Orders, which can be created according to customer requests, can be placed by phone (88 3546-1432) or WhatsApp (88 99294-2195).

Check out more on the artist’s Instagram @espeditoseleirooficial