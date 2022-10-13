The curious habit that Brad Pitt acquired after the separation from Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt felt inspired to create art outside the audiovisual standards since ending his marriage to Angelina Jolie. The 58-year-old actor revealed to the The Financial Times who, with the separation, stayed in the company of two of his best friends, the Australian singer Nick Cave and the British artist Thomas Houseago, as they were dealing with similar problems. “Our mutual misery has become comical. And out of that misery arose a flame of joy in my life. I always wanted to be a sculptor; I always wanted to try. I was looking at my own life and really focusing on owning my mistakes: Where I was an accomplice to failures in my relationships, where I was wrong,” he said. So he started sculpting. “I call it radical self-inventory, being brutally honest with myself and considering those I may have hurt,” he said.





