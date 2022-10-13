The Empress: 7 period series to check if you liked Sissi’s story – News Seen on the web

From Catherine of Aragon to Lady Di, discover other productions that portray the drama of royalty.

At the end of September, the German series A Empress (also known as Die Kaiserin or The Empress) premiered worldwide on Netflix and has since been one of the biggest highlights of the recent streaming catalog. The historical drama chronicles the life of Sissi, a young woman who, at the age of sixteen, became Empress of Austria.

Sissi is a captivating and real character who in the 1950s had a trilogy of films inspired by her story. However, the new phenomenon of Netflix, for now, has only one season of six episodes and still there is no news of a renewal for the plot.

But, it's not the first time that the melodrama experienced by royals has fascinated the public and left us curious about what's next, even when we already know what to expect based on the true story. Check out other period series that portray historical characters in a fictional way:





The Great



hulu The Great



Close to Sissi’s reality in The Empress, The Great tells the story of Catherine the Great, a young foreign woman who would become the longest-reigning female ruler in Russian history. Played by Elle Fanning, the series depicts the troubled beginnings of a relationship between the naive empress and Tsar Peter III (Nicholas Hoult).

In The Great, Catherine and Peter's relationship is cultivated in a complex and explosive way, culminating in a constant battle for relevance and influence at court that leads both parties to attempt extremist measures. However, we also follow how Catarina became the leader with a successful reign for which she was known.





The Crown



Netflix The Crown



One of Netflix’s most expensive original productions, The Crown tells the story of the British royal family from the accession of Elizabeth II to the throne, replacing her father George VI in 1952. Deceased in 2022, Queen Elizabeth is the second monarch on the list of longest reigns in history, second only to Louis XIV, which says a lot about the various possibilities of adaptation for the series.

With four seasons and two more scheduled for the future, The Crown uses time jumps and cast changes to reveal the controversial behind-the-scenes involving Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Lady Diana. Throughout the production, the cast has already featured famous names such as Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, Gillian Anderson, Matt Smith, Josh O’Connor, Emma Corrin and Helena Bonham Carter.

The White Queen



BBC One The White Queen



Perhaps, if you like Game of Thrones and the saga of epic books written by George RR Martin, you may have heard about the author’s real inspirations in the Wars of the Roses. The event became known for being the power struggle of two great British families, York and Lancaster, and served as the historical backdrop for the events of The White Queen.

The series tells the story from the point of view of three women: Elizabeth Woodville, the White Queen, Margaret Beaufort and Anne Neville, responsible for manipulating the events that lasted about thirty years. Despite being a miniseries, The White Queen has the sequels The White Princess, starring Jodie Comer, and The Spanish Princess, which tells the story of Catherine of Aragon.

The Tudors



showtime The Tudors



Before The Crown and The White Queen, The Tudors was a historical drama series with a huge impact due to the plot full of twists. Starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Tudors chronicles the reign of Henry VIII, the second from his house to assume the throne of England. In addition to exploring Henry’s seductive and defiant personality, the series develops the King’s intrigues with the Catholic Church and romances with Catherine of Aragon and Anne Boleyn.

The Borgias



showtime The Borgias



Showing another side of the same coin, The Borgias is based on the Borgia family, a long Italian dynasty of Spanish origin that, after gaining prominence in the historical period of the Renaissance, was scarred by corrupt and criminal government. The series begins when Rodrigo Borgia is elected Pope Alexander VI, putting the family at the center of attention, both from the institutions of the Catholic Church and the European royal families involved.





Victory: The Life of a Queen



ITV Victoria



Best known for being a part of Doctor Who and, more recently, Sandman; Jenna Coleman plays Queen Victoria in the eponymous series. Over three seasons, we follow Victoria’s reign from the beginning, when the monarch was still eighteen years old.

Victoria explores the Queen’s intense friendship and passion for Councilor Lord Melbourne and her early marriage to German Prince Albert, as well as the trials and crises Victoria faced to establish herself as a great political leader of her time.

Marco Polo



Netflix Marco Polo



One of the first productions with great potential canceled by Netflix, Marco Polo ended before its time. However, the series still counts as a portrait of an era and also for being an action epic that strays a little from the European royalty we are used to seeing.

The story follows the young explorer blazing the silk road to the palace of the great Kublai Khan and his early years at the court of the Mongol Empire, an environment of intrigue, sex and twists akin to Game of Thrones fantasy.