The English: Emily Blunt appears wild in new trailer; Look!

There’s action in the area, with the second trailer for the series The Englishstarring Emily Blunt (a silent place). In the never-before-seen footage of the Amazon Prime Video western production, the actress appears angry and seeking revenge for the death of her son, willing to do anything.

Watch the trailer below:

In the trailer, we see the conflict between Native Americans and colonists, but it goes awry when the aristocrat Lady Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt) and a member of the Pawnee tribe, Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), unite in search of revenge after being about to be executed.

The series’ official synopsis says the series will explore “core themes of identity and revenge to tell a unique and compelling parable about race, power and love” as the two characters are pushed to their physical and mental limits.

The English is written and directed by Hugo Blick (The Shadow Line), produced by Greg Brenman (Peaky Blinders) and also by the leading actress Emily Blunt (Jungle Cruise).

The miniseries will be available in the Amazon Prime Video catalog from November 11th.