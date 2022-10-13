The intense training that turned Viola Davis into a true warrior – NiT

At 56, Viola Davis is fit and is still committed to staying that way. The actress made history in 2016 as the first black woman to win the so-called Triple Crown of Acting, with an Oscar, an Emmy and a Golden Globe, thanks to the movie “Fences” and the series “How To Get Away With Murder”. Her recognition didn’t slow her down, on the contrary. Starting this Wednesday, October 5th, we will be able to see her in the cinema again. Davis takes on Gina Prince-Bythewood’s historical action drama in “The Woman King,” in which she plays a gritty female general.

In the new film, Viola is the leader of a group of warriors from the Kingdom of Dahomey known as Agoji. This character is an action-packed change for Davis, who recently took on the role of attorney and former First Lady Michelle Obama on Showtime’s “The First Lady.” To prepare for her physically demanding role in “The Woman King,” the actress dedicated herself to training in 2020.

In the first images of the film, we see the actress with a fully toned and muscular body, a direct result of many hours of training and a careful diet. Viola Davis shared a few seconds of that from one of her bodybuilding workouts. In the video posted on her Instagram we can see the actress working with the upper limbs group. In the description, she made a point of mentioning her personal trainer, Gabriela Mclain, thanking her for her patience and help in creating the character of the new film.

The duo train three times a week together. “On Mondays, we usually do a kickboxing-style cardio workout. Focusing on his punches and kicks,” said Mclain, quoted here by “Pop Sugar.” “On Wednesdays, we work hard using dumbbells and medicine balls. On this day the upper body and abs are the focus.” On Fridays, Viola uses resistance bands and exercises designed to build strong, fast legs.”

The actress trained a minimum of five hours a day during three months of pre-production, including one hour of running, two hours of martial arts, and two hours of strength training. “She always comes alive when she can throw a few punches and kicks,” adds her fitness coach. As for her least favorite moves, “they would be squats, step-ups, and push-ups,” she says.

To endure so many hours straight of exercising, Viola Davis had only one requirement: listening to lively music. “Most of the time we train so early when it’s still dark”, observed the sports professional. “That’s why we always end up pushing each other”. And she adds that when Davis isn’t motivated, they train together. “It’s always more fun if we have a partner to suffer with during training.”

Focus on food

Nutrition played an “important role” in preparing Davis to step into the role of Nanisca, the general at Agojie. “She needed to gain a lot of muscle mass to look strong and powerful”, explains the professional who accompanies the actress. To achieve this goal, she performed a detailed blood test, which provides information about each person’s genetic predispositions.

The scan revealed that Viola Davis was at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes. From this diagnosis, the actress was advised to eat smaller portions to help control her blood sugar levels and insulin production. “Eating every three hours helped her have more energy, maintain and increase lean muscle mass, and reduce body fat storage,” revealed the trainer.

“I made sure I didn’t cut out carbs because they are the fuel that gives me the energy I need to tackle the training and filming of the film.” But, within the large list of these macro nutrients, the specialist gave preference to sweet potatoes, quinoa and brown rice. The actress also ate a lot of protein, such as lean meat, chicken, fish and eggs. And not just in the main meals.

“Viola also ate two protein or carbohydrate-based snacks between meals every day.” Healthy fats from avocado, olive oil, meat, eggs or fish were also part of their workout diet.