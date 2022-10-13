The number of reinforcements that the future president of Grêmio intends to hire

In a recent interview, president Romildo gave an opinion saying that he thought the squad had a base for 2023 and, by signing five more starters, we could see a strong Grêmio next season. Even so, he admitted that it was just an opinion and that he had no way of knowing who would come, as he will leave after Serie B.

Therefore, the two presidential candidates were asked about the matter and projected what they will do if they are elected:

Odorico Roman: Wants to hire 14 to 15 new players to reshape the group. Not all of them would start, of course, but at least half would have to come and play and the rest would evolve within the group.

Wants to hire 14 to 15 new players to reshape the group. Not all of them would start, of course, but at least half would have to come and play and the rest would evolve within the group. Alberto Guerra: He said he didn’t think about as many signings as Odorico, but also not as few as Romildo, he put himself in a line between those two. Guerra didn’t say a number, just that he was more in the middle of both. That is, in a projection, we are talking about 10 athletes more or less.

Guerra and Odorico are the two candidates that will go to the election with the members of Grêmio. Voting is confirmed for November 12th. By then, Serie B will be over and things will be more defined a bit.

It is worth noting that the two have already sought out Renato and said they want to renew with him. In the conversation, the two received the answer that he would wait for the season to end to talk. There is a chance, but only after math sorting happens.

The same goes for Kannemann. His manager received telephone contact from the two and heard the promise of renewal as soon as they take office. And, for now, the Argentinian has not advanced with anyone.