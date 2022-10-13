The Ritz Spa’s New Facial is a Favorite of Hollywood Stars – NiT

The Fire & Ice Facial arrived at the Lisbon hotel with the promise of rejuvenating the skin, in addition to having a calming effect on the face.

It has been approved by experts in the field.

The Ritz Four Seasons Hotel’s spa is one of the main places in Lisbon to treat body and mind. Just in time for the cold days, the hotel added a new treatment to the services that were already available and which is an international success.

The name of the treatment — Fire & Ice Facial — reflects the duality of sensations that will take over our skin. The objective is facial rejuvenation, by combining heating and cooling, at two different times.

After a thorough cleansing, the skin will start to warm up slightly through a face mask. When removed, the “Ice” part appears with another mask, but that creates the opposite effect. Accompanied by a hand massage, it has a calming effect thanks to ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, Japanese green tea extracts and aloe vera, for example.

Known as “Red Carpet Facial”, for having been used by names such as Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Sienna Miller and Jessica Alba, the skin care service is born from a collaboration between the Ritz Spa and the North American brand iS Clinical.

The treatment, which lasts about 50 minutes, costs €225. Bookings can be made from the 1st of November, via email spa.lis@nullfourseasons.com.