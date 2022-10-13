The world’s most powerful camera is gigapixel and will capture galaxies in the desert

The world’s largest digital camera was unveiled in the United States, which will be used in an astronomical observatory to help catalog galaxies. At 1.65 m tall, it is taller than most models of cars that circulate on the streets.

The camera was shown to the press for the first time this week by scientists at the SLAC Laboratory (Stanford Linear Acceleration Center) in the US state of California. The laboratory is operated by Stanford University, under the direction of the US Department of Energy, a government agency.

The installation of the equipment is part of the LSST project, which stands for “Large Synoptic Research Telescope”, developed by Stanford scientists. Over a period of 10 years, it is expected to help catalog around 20 billion galaxies, giving humanity more knowledge on topics such as the formation of these galaxies and the nature of dark matter.

How is she

In terms of functionality, the LSST camera is the same as any other digital camera. The difference, of course, is in its colossal size. With its 189 sensors, it must collect light from objects such as stars and convert it into electrical signals so that they can form digital images.

Each of these sensors is about 16 millimeters in size, and each has more pixel capacity than a single iPhone. In fact, you could say that shooting with it would be like producing a single image using 2,666 iPhones together.

In total, the camera has 3.2 gigapixels, that is, 3.2 billion pixels. With this powerful equipment, what is expected is that the camera has a resolution capable of recording a single particle of dust on the Moon.

LSST camera is 1.65 meters tall and shooting with it would be like producing a single image using 2,666 iPhones together Image: Jacqueline Ramseyer Orrell/SLACLab

Its largest lens has a diameter of 1.56 m, making it one of the largest lenses ever produced by mankind. Evidently, manufacturing a camera like this has a very high financial cost. According to Vincent Riot, project manager for the camera’s development, placing each sensor was like “parking Lamborghinis within millimeters of each other”: a poorly positioned sensor could damage the others, and would result in an extremely expensive loss.

Before departing for Chile aboard a Boeing 747, the camera will undergo a series of rigorous tests while still in the United States. They are necessary to make some adjustments before the final installation, since once it is fixed to the top of a mountain, it will be much more difficult to solve any problems.

The camera should be installed at the end of 2024 in Chile, which, due to its mountainous terrain, is already home to several important astronomical observatories. In the case of this specific camera, it will be placed at the Vera C Observatory. rubinon top of the Cerro Pachóna mountain in the Andean region of coquimbo. In this way, the camera will be at a height of about 2,715 meters above sea level.

*With information from New Scientist