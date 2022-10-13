THIS is the country that produces the most dairy products in the world

Milk is the basis of all dairy and generates products that include butter, cream, yogurt, cheese, and more. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), an estimated 150 million families worldwide are involved in some scale of milk production. Follow this article in full and learn how India is the country that produces the most dairy products in the world.

India: the biggest dairy producer

Through FAO, it is possible to have information that India leads the world in milk production, accounting for 22% of global supply. According to the USDA, India overtakes the US because it uses both buffalo and cow milk.

The two countries maintain relatively consistent production levels. However, in 2016, India was clearly the industry leader, producing 154 million tonnes of milk, compared to 96 million tonnes in the US.

USA is the largest producer of cow’s milk

However, according to the World Atlas, the country that is the largest producer of cow’s milk in the world is the United States. States such as California, Wisconsin, Idaho, New York and Pennsylvania are the largest dairy producers in the country, housing an average of 15,000 cows each.

On the other hand, 80% of India’s production comes from small farmers, with more than 130,000 cooperative villages. Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Punjab are the main producing states, and the whole country is not only the first in production but also a major consumer in the world.

Benefits of milk for human health

Milk is a food rich in protein and calcium, which is important for preventing problems such as osteoporosis and maintaining good muscle mass. Check out some of its benefits below: