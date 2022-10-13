Tigers terrorize, kill and prevent events from being held in India: ‘Man-eater’

About 225 people were killed in attacks between 2014 and 2019, according to government data; more than 200 animals were killed by poachers or electrocuted between 2012 and 2018

Pixabay/Ralph

Tigers are terrorizing Indians



You tigers have terrified the residents of India. In less than a week, two animals were captured by the authorities. On Saturday, March 8, in a major operation involving 200 people, Indian police shot down a tiger dubbed “the man-eater of Champaran” after the animal killed several people. The predator had terrorized residents around the Valmiki national park in Champaran, eastern India, and was responsible for the deaths of at least six people in the last month, including a woman and her eight-year-old son. Authorities have classified the tiger – a three- or four-year-old male – as a “man-eater”, which authorizes its slaughter. “Two teams rode into the bush on two elephants on Saturday afternoon, and a third took a position where we thought the tiger would come out, and we shot him dead there,” said Kiran Kumar, the local police chief. Previous attempts to eliminate the animal had failed. This Thursday, 13, the nature protection authorities captured a tiger that killed 13 people. The five-year-old male, named “Conflict Tiger” or “CT-1”, was tranquilized and captured nearly a week after experts agreed he posed a threat and authorized his capture.

The animal has reportedly killed 13 residents of remote forested areas in western Maharashtra state since December. His last victim was last month. “We followed the tiger for a while and he was finally caught in the forest,” said Kishor Mankar, a nature protection official. According to Mankar, all the victims were attacked in the forest, where some lived or collected firewood. Unlike the animal captured and killed on Saturday, this one was transferred to the neighboring region of Nagpur, where it is accompanied by veterinarians until it is decided whether to release it or keep it in captivity. CT-1 is not a rare case in the country. In addition to these two, in Bhopal, central India, a university canceled an event for 10,000 students because a tiger had been roaming the campus since the previous week. Environmental advocates attribute the increase in human-animal conflict in parts of India to the expansion of urban areas over forests. About 225 people were killed in tiger attacks between 2014 and 2019, according to government data. More than 200 tigers were killed by poachers or electrocuted between 2012 and 2018, according to the data. India is home to about 70% of the world’s tiger population, that is, 2,967 tigers registered in 2018.

*With information from AFP