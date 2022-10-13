Tom Felton recalls the moment he was ‘asshole’ with Emma Watson, and admits attraction on the set of Harry Potter: ‘We were soulmates’

In his new memoir, “Beyond the Wand” (in literal translation, “Beyond the Wand”), Tom Felton recalled the crush he had on Emma Watson when the two were working on the “Harry Potter” films. In the work, released this Wednesday (13), he narrates his first meeting with the actress and reveals that he believes she is her soulmate.

The two met at a casting call for the plot, when Felton was just 11 and Emma was nine. “She pointed at the microphone and asked, ‘What is this?’ I told her: ‘that means they are recording, obviously“, he recalled.

“Our relationship didn’t start off very well. I would have forgiven her for not wanting anything to do with me. It was getting worse“, continued the star, who ended up making friends with the other actors who played Slytherin characters. He and his friends spent the day”listening to rap and smoking“.

Tom even recalled an invitation that Hermione’s interpreter made to colleagues on the set. “We were given a message that Mrs Watson had set up a little party in her dressing room and wanted to introduce us to a dance during lunch… Obviously, we were skeptical. We went to her dressing room and started laughing, and our laughter grew as she introduced herself. We were just being asshole kids, largely out of embarrassment and because we thought being like that was cool. I felt a little stupid, and with good reason. In the end, a girl who did our hair and makeup sent us for real“, he declared.

Still, he admitted that he “always” had a crush on the star. “I’ve always had a secret love for Emma, ​​although maybe not in the way people would like it to be. That doesn’t mean there was anything between us. We sure had sparks, just at different times“, he recounted.

Felton also recalled that the first time he found out that Emma also had feelings for him, he was 15 years old and in a relationship. “could not believe“, he scored. “Rumors began to surface that there was something more to our relationship. I denied that I liked her that way, but the truth was quite different. My girlfriend at the time knew immediately that there was something unsaid between us. I remember using the old familiar phrase, ‘I love her like a sister’. But there was more than that“, he confessed.

He then reflected: “I don’t think I ever fell in love with her, but I loved her and admired her as a person in a way I could never explain to anyone else… we were soulmates. I’m sure I can always count on Emma and she can always count on me too“, he finished.

In 2011, Emma admitted that she felt differently about her co-star. “Tom Felton was my first crush. He knows it. We’ve talked and laughed about this topic“, he confessed to Seventeen magazine. Currently, rumors say that Emma is dating Brandon Green, son of fashion mogul Philip Green.

