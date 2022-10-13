Top 10: see the most powerful cell phones on the planet | Cell

The latest ranking of the world’s fastest Android phones has again revealed the dominance of Qualcomm chips in the leading models. Only two of the ten fastest devices on the list are not equipped with Snapdragon processors. The survey was released by AnTuTu Benchmark, an important application that measures the performance of smartphones. At the top of the list appear three smartphones from the ROG Phone line, from Asus.

Brands such as Samsung and Motorola, which did not appear in the previous ranking, now debut on the new list. Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Motorola Edge 30 debuted in seventh and eighth positions, respectively. On the podium, the Asus ROG Phone 6D is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 chip.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro is one of the only two devices sold in Brazil that appear in the ranking

Check out the table below with the 10 most powerful Android phones on the planet

10 Most Powerful Android Phones on the Planet Position Cell Manufacturer Processor Punctuation 1st ROG Phone 6D Ultimate Asus MediaTek Dimension 9000 Plus 1,133,998 2nd ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro Asus Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 1,122,406 3rd Asus ROG Phone 6 Asus Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 1,119,221 4th Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro Nubia Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 1,095,968 5th Nubia Red Magic 7 Nubia Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 1,059,348 6th Vivo X80 Alive MediaTek Dimension 9000 1,001,534 7th Galaxy Z Fold 4 Samsung Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 998,367 8th Edge 30 Pro Motorola Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 992,709 9th Xiaomi 12 Pro Xiaomi Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 983,175 10th POCO F4 GT PIT Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 982,486

Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate in the lead

ROG Phone 6D Ultimate ranks first on the list; model has a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip

Launched in September, the main difference between the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate and its siblings is the presence of MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 processor. At the beginning of the year, the chip already promised to intensify the dispute between smartphone processors when it surpassed the Exynos and Snapdragon chips, beating Apple’s A15 Bionic.

To complete the set, Asus equips the model with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. For the screen, the manufacturer boosted the device with a Samsung AMOLED display measuring 6.78 inches, with a refresh rate of 1,429 euros, equivalent to R$7,270.

ROG Phone 6 Pro and ROG Phone 6 round out the top 3

With similar design, ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro round out the top 3 on the list. "Pro" model comes with 18 GB of RAM.

The ROG Phone 6 Pro and ROG Phone 6 take second and third places, respectively. The specs of the two products have similar features, such as the Qualcomm Snapdrogon Plus Gen 1 processor and 65W fast charging support.

The Pro version comes in a single option of 18 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. The “normal” version has 12 GB of RAM and two internal storage options: 256 GB and 512 GB. The difference in score was small.

Neither of the two models is officially marketed in Brazil. Outside, the ROG Phone 6 costs 1,099 euros (BRL 5,584, in direct conversion), while the ROG Phone 6 Pro costs 1,399 euros (equivalent to BRL 7,110).

Motorola and Samsung participated in the ranking

Motorola Edge 30 Pro impresses with high performance

The only two cell phones sold in Brazil that appear in the AnTuTu ranking are the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Motorola Edge 30 Pro. The Samsung foldable has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, while the Motorola phone comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

One of the gimmicks of the Samsung device is the panel. When opened, the Z Fold 4 displays a 7.6-inch screen. It has Full HD+ resolution and stands out from the internal display for its compatibility with HDR10+, a technology that makes the colors and contrast of images more pronounced.

In addition to the screen with 144 Hz refresh rate, Motorola highlights the ability to record videos in 8K resolution in the HDR10+ standard. With this, the American manufacturer wants to attract content producers who work on YouTube and other video platforms.

If, on the one hand, the performance of the two is very similar, with few points of advantage for the South Korean model, the difference in price of smartphones in Brazil is high. While the Motorola model reached the national market for R$6,499, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 landed here for R$12,799.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the only foldable on the list