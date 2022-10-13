TV Aratu decides to hold a debate today without Jerome’s presence

TV Aratu decided to keep the debate on the dispute for the Bahian government, scheduled to start at 10:45 am today, even without the presence of the PT candidate, Jerônimo Rodrigues. Until last night, the PT had not yet confirmed whether or not he would participate in the direct confrontation with ACM Neto (União Brasil), but Jerônimo’s campaign practically discarded most of the televised debates already scheduled in the second round. If the former state secretary of Education does not appear, TV Aratu will show the pulpit reserved for him empty and inform that PT refused the invitation made by the station. According to Satellite, the alternative was to adapt the format planned for the debate in a model similar to that of the hearings.

scene domain

During the broadcast, ACM Neto will answer live questions from two journalists from Aratu On, the news portal of the SBT affiliate, and questions from voters with themes pre-defined by the production. Then he will be interviewed by presenter Casemiro Neto.

free lane

In addition to TV Aratu, Jerônimo Rodrigues also did not say whether he will participate in two other debates. One of them is that of Band, which would take place last Monday, but was postponed to the 17th, after PT did not send a representative to the preparatory meeting convened by the broadcaster. The other is on TV Bahia, scheduled for the 27th. Earlier, the ex-secretary formalized his withdrawal from the match on TV Record, which chose to cancel the match. It is not yet known the position of the Band in the face of Jerônimo’s refusal. However, TV Bahia will follow the guidance of Rede Globo, which determined the exhibition of the debate even with a candidate present.

caught on the back foot

In private conversations, cardinals from the PT-allied base claim that the command of Jerônimo’s campaign was surprised by TV Aratu’s decision. Until then, the expectation was that, with the PT’s absence, all four stations would cancel the television duels. But the exclusive role of ACM Neto in the space destined for at least two debates became a source of concern in the PT leadership. Especially, for the likely negative impact generated with the images of Jerome’s empty pulpit.

sum account

Increasing ACM Neto’s vote in Salvador became a key part of the tactic set up by the former mayor’s campaign strategists for the new round of state succession. In the analysis of the results of the first round, the conclusion was that there is a good margin to multiply the advantage obtained by the União Brasil candidate in the 19 zones of the capital. To reach the goal, the guideline is to mobilize grassroots leaders in all the strongholds of the city and reduce the abstention rate in areas where many voters stopped voting because of the long lines.

Come closer!

At the same time, ACM Neto’s team works intensively to add up the anti-PT supporters from the interior who did not vote for him or who failed to appear at the polls on October 2nd.