Two moons of Jupiter are recorded by a telescope in Chile; see photos

Obtaining images of stars such as Jupiter’s moons directly from Earth is a challenge, and no effort has had the aesthetic success, for example, of NASA’s Juno spacecraft, which has obtained photos of great aesthetic impression. Despite this, Ganymede, the planet’s giant moon, and the icy moon Europa, were the highlight of an effort by scientists at the University of Leicester who used the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (or VLT) in Chile to record the surface of these stars. stars.

The images may even look blurry, or in low resolution, but they represent a substantial effort by scientists, and they worked as a kind of cosmic fingerprint of these moons.