Two moons of Jupiter are recorded by a telescope in Chile; see photos

Obtaining images of stars such as Jupiter’s moons directly from Earth is a challenge, and no effort has had the aesthetic success, for example, of NASA’s Juno spacecraft, which has obtained photos of great aesthetic impression. Despite this, Ganymede, the planet’s giant moon, and the icy moon Europa, were the highlight of an effort by scientists at the University of Leicester who used the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (or VLT) in Chile to record the surface of these stars. stars.
The images may even look blurry, or in low resolution, but they represent a substantial effort by scientists, and they worked as a kind of cosmic fingerprint of these moons.
“The new observations recorded the amount of sunlight reflected from the surfaces of Europa and Ganymede at different infrared wavelengths, producing a reflectance spectrum,” the university said in a statement. “These reflectance spectra are analyzed by developing a computer model that compares each observed spectrum with spectra of different substances that have been measured in laboratories.”
With this, it is possible to reveal the chemical compositions of the moons, combining the reflectance data with known substances, such as water and minerals.
This method allowed capturing these are the best images of these moons made directly from Earth, eliminating the need to send spacecraft.
Some interesting details appeared in the data. Ganymede is largely composed of two types of terrain, with young areas composed of water ice and older areas composed of an as-yet-unknown dark gray material.
Scientists also believe that the moon Europa is hiding a liquid ocean underground and is a good place to look for signs of extraterrestrial life. The star will be studied by NASA’s upcoming Europa Clipper mission.
Therefore, in addition to what has already been done by space agencies in super-detailed photos, studies such as this one with the VLT show the advantages of using different types of observations to build a more complete picture of what is happening with these stars.