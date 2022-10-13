Ukraine in NATO would cause World War 3, says Russia

After the annexation of territories by the Russians, Ukrainians called for speeding up the process of joining the military alliance.

Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexander Venediktov said that Ukraine’s eventual entry into NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) could lead to World War 3. The statement was released by the Russian news agency Tass this Thursday (13.Oct.2022).

“Kiev is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation into World War 3.”, said Venediktov. “NATO members themselves understand the suicidal nature of this step.”, he added.

At the end of September, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, requested “accelerated entry” of your country in NATO. The request must be approved by the 30 countries that make up the military alliance.

In the assessment of the Russian officer, it is about “a propaganda move” of the Ukrainians. “Apparently, that’s what they’re counting on — to create informational noise and draw attention to themselves once again.”

The measure was announced by Zelensky after Russian President Vladimir Putin officially annexed 4 Ukrainian territories to Russia.

In the interview, Venediktov once again blamed Western countries for the escalation of the conflict. “We are also aware that despite statements about not being involved in the events in Ukraine, the actual actions taken by Westerners show that they are a direct part of the conflict.“, said.