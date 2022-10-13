Ukraine’s accession to NATO will lead to World War III, warns Russian leader

“Kiev is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation into World War III.” The statement was made by Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Alexander Venediktov, and comes as a warning about Ukraine’s possible accession to NATO.

The Russian leader told the TASS news agency on Thursday that, “apparently”, the Ukrainians are counting on the integration in the Atlantic Alliance “to create information noise and draw attention to themselves once again”.

Venediktov also stressed that, by helping Ukraine, the West is participating in this war, which has been ongoing since 24 February. “We are aware that despite statements about not being involved in the events in Ukraine, the actual actions taken by Westerners show that they are a direct part of the conflict.“, he declared.

It drew attention that if Ukraine joins NATO, the West’s involvement in the war will “automatically” gain a new dimension, with the entry into force of Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which provides that an attack on a NATO member it is an attack on all members of the Atlantic Alliance.

The statements by the deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council come after the president of Ukraine submitted an “accelerated” formal candidacy to NATO, in reaction to Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions (Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporijia). “We are taking a decisive step,” said Volodymyr Zelensky at the time.

A membership application that “was immediately supported by Western Europeans, including [países] Baltic countries”, recalled the Russian leader.

For Venediktov, accepting Ukraine’s membership of the Atlantic Alliance will be a suicidal act. “NATO members themselves understand the suicidal nature of this step,” he said.

He underlined that Russia’s position remains unchanged on this matter: “Ukraine’s accession to NATO or other alliances formed under the auspices of the United States is unacceptable to us.”