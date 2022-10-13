Ukraine’s accession to NATO will lead to World War III, warns Russian leader

“Kiev is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation into World War III.” The statement was made by Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Alexander Venediktov, and comes as a warning about Ukraine’s possible accession to NATO.

