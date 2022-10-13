Ukraine’s NATO Entry Could Lead to World War 3, Says Russia

Deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council said Kiev was ‘well aware’ of the consequences; Ukrainian entry to the Alliance was one of the reasons that caused the war

REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

NATO Headquarters in Brussels



the entry of Ukraine to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) could lead to the third world war, said the deputy secretary of the Security Council of the Russia, Alexander Venediktov, this Thursday, 13. “Kiev is well aware that such a step would mean an escalation into a Third World War,” he said in an interview with state news agency Tass, a day after the United States vowed to defend every inch of the war. from allied territory and the G7 has informed that it will continue to help Ukraine for as long as necessary. the desire to Volodymyr Zelenksky joining NATO never ended, however, he returned to the agenda in the war, which is now in its eighth month, after Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, annexed four partially occupied regions in Ukraine at the end of September, which made Zelensky urgently request accession to the Military Alliance. Moscow has repeatedly justified the February 24 invasion that killed tens of thousands of people in what it calls a “special operation”, saying Ukraine’s ambitions to join the alliance pose a threat to Russia’s security.

Despite showing support for Ukraine, NATO is unlikely to allow the country to join quickly, if only because joining it during an ongoing war would put the United States and allies in direct conflict with Russia. Even before the war, NATO had been delaying the issue of Ukrainian membership. Shortly after the February invasion of Russia, Ukrainian President Zelensky signaled his willingness to consider neutrality. In the last 24 hours, Russia continued to attack Ukraine in response to the attack on a bridge in Crimea that took place on Saturday. Russian missiles hit more than 40 settlements, while the Ukrainian Air Force carried out 32 attacks on 25 Russian targets, it said the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The governor of the region Kiev, Oleksiy Kuleba, stated that, based on preliminary information, the attacks were caused by Iranian-made munitions, often known as “kamikaze drones”. Ukraine has reported a series of Russian attacks with Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks. Iran denies supplying the drones to Russia, while the Kremlin has not commented.

*With information from AFP