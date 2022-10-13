Ukrainian bombing hits building in Russian city of Belgorod – News

A Ukrainian bombing hit a residential building in the Russian city of Belgorod, near the border between the two countries, on Thursday, local authorities said.

“Ukrainian Armed Forces bombed Belgorod. Air defense was activated. There is destruction in a residential building,” Viacheslav Gladkov, governor of the region of the same name, told the Telegram, where hostilities have intensified in recent weeks.

“Information on (potential) victims is being verified,” he added, and posted photos of rubble strewn across a street that damaged a car.

According to him, an unexploded part of a projectile also landed on the sports court of a high school in the city.

Images shared on social media show the top floor of a destroyed residential building.

The governor also accused Kiev of shooting in the Russian city of Krasnoye, on the border with Ukraine.

“There is destruction on the school grounds,” he said, and posted a photo of a crater with projectile remains.





In Russia’s Kursk region, another Ukrainian border area, two towns were left without power on Thursday after Ukrainian bombing hit a power plant, Governor Roman Starovoit announced on Telegram.

While the region of Belgorod has been the target of fire from Ukraine, mainly since the spring, the city of Belgorod, capital of the region, has been under attack since the beginning of the conflict.

On Tuesday, Gladkov reported that 2,000 residents were left without electricity after a Ukrainian attack on a substation in the town of Chebekino, also in the Belgorod region.

On Monday, a 74-year-old woman was killed and others were injured in another bombing in that city.

Last week, Russia reported a “significant increase” in Ukrainian firing on Russian territories bordering Ukraine.

According to Moscow, the attacks hit residential buildings, power plants, administrative buildings and border checkpoints.



