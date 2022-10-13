Ukrainian troops advance south, pro-Russian government calls for civilian evacuation in Kherson

O army of Ukraine reconquered territories under Russian rule in the south of the country, in the province of Khersonaccording to information from military authorities this Thursday, 13th. After days on the defensive due to the massive bombings ordered by Moscowthe Ukrainian military returned to celebrate a victory on the battlefield, approaching the capital of the province of the same name, which caused concern in the pro-Russian authorities.

Five cities in the district of berislavin the northeast of Kheson, returned to Ukrainian rule in the offensive that began on Wednesday, 12, the British newspaper reported. The Guardian, citing Kiev military sources. By then, the counteroffensive initiated by Ukraine had already recovered about 400 km² of territory in the southern province, according to previously released data.

A Ukrainian soldier searches a trench dug by Russian soldiers in a retaken area in Kherson province. Photograph: Leo Correa / AP

While Moscow did not directly address the new Ukrainian advance, pro-Russian officials in Kherson on Thursday urged the Kremlin to help evacuate civilians from the territory. Vladimir Balancerecognized by Putin as governor of the region, urged the population to withdraw while Kiev troops advance in the region.

“We urge all inhabitants of the Kherson region who want to protect themselves from the missiles (Ukrainians), can go to other Russian regions,” he said in a Telegram post. “Take your children and go,” he added.

Saldo asked Russia to contribute the necessary help to organize the withdrawal and said he had proposed a retreat, “in the first place”, by the inhabitants of the cities located on the banks of the Dnipro River, closer to the front line. The idea would be to take them to the Russian regions closest to Kherson, such as the Crimean peninsula and the regions of Rostov, Krasnodar and Stavropol.

“Every day, cities in the Kherson region are subjected to missile bombardment,” Saldo said on Thursday. “These bombings do serious damage, to the residents in the first place,” he lamented.

The Ministry of Defense of UKwhich has become a daily source of information since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, warned that any Russian withdrawal could be a sign that fighting could spread to the town of Kherson.

The ministry added that Russian forces would likely try to consolidate a new front west of the village of Milove, after Ukraine recaptured swathes of territory in Kherson and neighboring Mikolaiv region last week.

In a rare appearance on Tuesday, British intelligence chief Jeremy Fleming warned that Russian forces in Ukraine are overworked and “exhausted” and that President Vladimir Putin is making “strategic mistakes”./ AFP and WPOST