Understand the reason that led Mário Bittencourt to delay his candidacy

The president of Fluminense, Mário Bittencourt, finally confirmed that he is a candidate for the club’s re-election, in an interview released this Wednesday by the UOL portal. The news did not take anyone by surprise, however, the demonstration just over a month after the election has a reason.

According to the NETFLU, the main internal concern was an even greater erosion of the image of the strong man of Fluminense, especially with what they consider “attacks” by the opposition. In addition, understanding that there is a clear favoritism of the representative, there would be no need to launch before, especially in a scenario of dispute of important competitions such as Libertadores and Copa do Brasil.

Still on the tricolor political environment, it is worth mentioning that lawyer Ademar Arrais has a fluid mindset regarding the formation of a single slate, waiting for a direct position from Mário’s other rivals, to converge the names and define who would be the “head”.

To run for the election, so far, Ademar Arrais has already launched his pre-candidacy. Another name is that of the lawyer, Marcelo Souto, of the Esperança Tricolor group, alongside Sergio Poggi, who supported Mário Bittencourt’s ticket in the last elections, but broke off relations after disappointments with the current management. The deputy attorney general of the state of Rio de Janeiro, Rafael Rolim is yet another pre-candidate.

Unlike what was promised by the tricolor representative, the vote will not be instituted online in this election, as Mário has already made clear in some interviews, despite the various actions against the club by members of the opposition and fans in general.