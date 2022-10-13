Uruguayan clubs enter FIFA against Palmeiras

Uruguayan clubs Peñarol, River Plate and Defensor Sporting have filed a lawsuit in FIFA against Palmeiras for not complying with the agreement for the purchase of full-back Joaquín Piquerez. According to the calculation of OUR LECTUREthe club negotiates the delay with the parties involved and, for the time being, has not received any notification from the maximum entity that takes care of football.

At the end of July 2021, Verdão announced the signing of the player to replace fellow countryman Matías Viña, who had transferred to Roma, from Italy. To guarantee the athlete’s arrival, Alviverde agreed to make the payment in monthly installments and one of them, of a greater value, is in arrears. The club works to settle as soon as the cash flow is right.

This Wednesday (12), the NP published that Premier League clubs are interested in the left-back and Piquerez’s agent will be in Brazil at the end of the month to talk to Palmeiras.

In Verdão since 2021, the side has already won three titles, these being Libertadores, Paulistão and Recopa Sul-Americana.

