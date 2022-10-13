US announces measures to curb Venezuelan immigration

Biographical screening and full vaccination will be required for legal entry into the country; Mexico will also act in the inspection

The Department of Homeland Security United States announced on Wednesday (12.Oct.2022) new measures to contain the arrival of illegal Venezuelan immigrants.

According to the US Department, new migration checkpoints will be installed on the border with Mexico and more police will be reassigned to the site. Here’s the intact of the communiqué (127 KB, in English).

“These actions make it clear that there is a legal and orderly way for Venezuelans to enter the United States, and legal entry is the only way.” said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas.

“Those who follow the legal process will have the opportunity to travel safely to the US and qualify to work here”he said.

Venezuelans will be considered ineligible if:

were expelled from the US in the previous 5 years;

they crossed the ports of entry without authorization after the date of the announcement (12.Oct);

irregularly entered Mexico or Panama after the date of the announcement;

are permanent residents or dual nationals of any country other than Venezuela;

currently have refugee status in any country;

have not completed vaccinations and other public health requirements.

In August, Venezuelans accounted for about 12% of illegal immigrants crossing the border into Mexico.

With the new measures, which took effect immediately, up to 24,000 Venezuelans are expected to legally immigrate to the United States by air.

According to the US government, Venezuelans who: