US announces new measures to control Venezuelan migration

The United States announced on Wednesday (12) new measures to control Venezuelan migration: a program that gives legal status for two years to those arriving by plane and the immediate expulsion of most of those who cross the border through Mexico.

The Department of Homeland Security announced the creation of a new immigration aid for Venezuelans, similar to the one already in place for citizens of Ukraine, which grants temporary status for two years to those who have a US sponsor.

At the same time, the ministry will return most of the Venezuelans who are intercepted after crossing the southern border to Mexico. The expulsions will be carried out under Title 42, a public health regulation imposed at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and inherited from the administration of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021).

The measures aim to “reduce the number of people arriving at the border” irregularly and create a “more orderly” immigration process for Venezuelans fleeing their country’s “humanitarian and economic crisis”, an official said on Wednesday. of the US government at a press conference.

As a result of this immigration program, which excludes deportees from the US in the last five years and people who have entered illegally through Panama or Mexico, the US government will initially accept 24,000 people.

To apply for the program, interested Venezuelans must demonstrate that they have a guarantor in the US who can prove that they have the financial resources for the period of time the migrants will reside in the country.

In addition, recipients must pass a “national security and public safety” assessment, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

The US announcement comes amid an increase in Venezuelan arrivals at the Mexican border. Between October 2021 and August this year, more than 150,000 Venezuelans were detained at the southern US border, considerably higher than the 50,499 in the same period last year.

More than 6.1 million Venezuelans have left their home country in what is the second biggest migration crisis in the world, after Syria, according to the organization Refugees International.