US announces new program to expel Venezuelan immigrants to Mexico; agreement also includes accepting some of them by air | World

The United States and Mexican officials agreed on a plan to contain the growing number of Venezuelans crossing the border between the two countries. The idea is that the United States can expel Venezuelans to Mexico while granting thousands of them humanitarian access by air.

The scheme to curb illegal immigration at the US-Mexico border was announced on Wednesday, less than a month before the midterm elections in the United States, which threaten to deprive Democratic President Joe Biden of control of Congress.

US authorities will process the access of 24,000 Venezuelan migrants by air, the two governments said in a statement.

2 of 3 US President Joe Biden during a speech in Washington in August — Photo: Jim Watson/Pool via REUTERS US President Joe Biden during a speech in Washington in August — Photo: Jim Watson/Pool via REUTERS

“These actions make it clear that there is a legal and orderly way for Venezuelans to enter the United States, and legal entry is the only way,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.

“Those who attempt to cross the southern border of the United States illegally will be returned to Mexico and will not be able to participate in this process in the future.”

Biden has struggled politically to deal with record US immigration detentions fueled by the surge in people from Venezuela, as well as Cuba and Nicaragua.

His Republican opponents, who are seeking to gain control of Congress in the Nov. 8 elections, are critical of what they see as Biden’s failure to secure the border.

The US-Mexico plan will be based on the “Uniting for Ukraine” program, the two governments said. Under this program, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Ukrainians could enter the United States through a request made while still outside its territory.

The deadline for admissions of Venezuelans is unclear and, in a call with reporters, US officials did not explain how they arrived at the figure of 24,000.

Meanwhile, Mexico said that, to deal with increased flows, it would “temporarily” allow some Venezuelan citizens to enter Mexico from the US, without specifying a number.

3 of 3 Many Venezuelans make the dangerous crossing through the Panamanian jungle to reach the US — Photo: Getty Images Many Venezuelans make the dangerous crossing through the Panamanian jungle to reach the US — Photo: Getty Images

More than 150,000 Venezuelans were detained at the US-Mexico border between October 2021 and August 2022, according to US data.

Mexican officials argue that economic sanctions against the government of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro are fueling illegal immigration and should be eased.

The United States was already expelling hundreds of Venezuelans to Mexico before the plan was announced, a Mexican official said. US statistics show 453 expulsions of Venezuelans in August, the most recent data available.

To qualify for the new entry program, a US-based person or organization must support the immigrant’s application and he or she will enter the US by air.

Those wishing to apply must not go to the US-Mexico border. Venezuelans who enter Mexico or Panama illegally after October 12 will not be eligible for the program.