US jury recommends life in prison for Florida school massacre author | World

Jurors in the murder trial, which takes place this week, have ruled out the death penalty.
Last year, the 24-year-old killer had already pleaded guilty to the case, in which he shot students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
He used a semi-automatic rifle to kill 14 students and three staff in one of the deadliest school shootings in American history.
The prosecution during the three-month sentence trial argued that the crime was premeditated, heinous and cruel, which are among the criteria Florida law sets for deciding on a death sentence.
The defense team acknowledged the seriousness of her crimes but asked jurors to consider mitigating factors, including lifelong mental health disorders resulting from her birth mother’s substance abuse during her pregnancy.
Under Florida law, a death sentence could only have been handed down if jurors had unanimously recommended that he be executed. The only other option was life imprisonment.
Nikolas Cruz during a 2021 hearing in which he pleaded guilty to the Parkland High School massacre in Florida. — Photo: Amy Beth Bennett/Reuters
Cruz, who at the time of the shooting was 19 and had been expelled from high school, apologized for his crimes and asked to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole to dedicate his life to helping others.
The sentencing process included testimonies from survivors of the shooting, as well as cellphone videos in which terrified students screamed for help or spoke in whispers while hiding.
The Parkland shooting led to renewed calls for tighter gun control in the United States.
Gun violence in the US has gained renewed attention after mass shootings this year at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 children and two teachers dead, and another at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, which killed 10 people.
In June, President Joe Biden signed into law the first major federal gun reform legislation in three decades, which he called a rare bipartisan achievement.