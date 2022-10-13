US will have to stop two nuclear rivals for the first time, report says

The United States’ recently published new national security strategy (NSS) warned that the country must fight two major nuclear powers for the first time. The arsenals of Russia and China are cited in the document as challenges to the international order within a decade.

In the text, President Joe Biden describes Russia as the most immediate and disturbing threat, pointing to its nuclear stance on Ukraine. He warns that the danger could grow as Russian forces continue to suffer defeats on the battlefield.

“Russia’s military will have been weakened, which will likely increase Moscow’s reliance on nuclear weapons in its military planning,” the strategy plan reads. Its publication was scheduled in the spring, but was delayed due to the outbreak of conflict in Kiev.

Vladimir Putin has threatened to use “all means” to defend Russian territory, which he has included Crimea, which he annexed in 2014, and four Ukrainian regions he now claims. The NSS promises that support for the Ukrainian resistance would not be affected by such threats.

“The United States will not allow Russia, or any other power, to achieve its objectives through the use or threat of using nuclear weapons,” the document reads.

The expansion of the Chinese nuclear stockpile is also mentioned as a matter of long-term concern for Washington.

“The People’s Republic of China harbors the intent and, increasingly, the ability to reshape the international order in favor of one that tilts the global playing field to its advantage, even as the United States remains committed to managing competition between our countries. countries responsibly,” the guideline claims.

China has about 350 nuclear warheads, according to an assessment by the Federation of American Scientists. However, the Pentagon believes that the Chinese force will grow to more than 1,000 warheads by 2030, making Beijing the third major nuclear power.

Russia’s stockpile counts 5,977 nuclear weapons against 5,428 in the United States.

Under the last remaining arms control agreement in place, the new START treaty, the United States and Russia agreed to a cap of 1,550 deployed strategic warheads, referring to those warheads mounted on land or missiles launched at sea.

According to Daryl Kimball, head of the Gun Control Association, the new US security strategy could herald a review of the size of the country’s arsenal.

“They are basically looking at issues and questions that could lead to an increase in nuclear weapons,” Kimball told the British newspaper. The Guardian.

However, the researcher defended that even if China has twice the number of weapons, it is necessary to reduce the US arsenal.

“What we have is in excess of any reasonable calculation of what it takes to stop a nuclear attack,” he said.

