Vasco defender highlights importance of winning Sport: ‘Ensure access as soon as possible’ | Vasco

Rio – The match against Sport, next Sunday, at 4 pm, on Ilha do Retiro, will be extremely important for Vasco to return to Serie A. In an interview with Vasco TV, defender Danilo Boza spoke about the confrontation and guaranteed that the Cruzmaltino’s objective is to guarantee access as quickly as possible.

“We know it will be very difficult on Ilha do Retiro. We respect Sport, we know that they are also fighting for access, but we are ahead and will try to get the three points. Victory is what interests us, to create an extra ‘fat’ in this championship final and guarantee this access as soon as possible”, said Boza.

The defender also spoke about the team’s ups and downs throughout Serie B.

“It’s a straight points championship. We had a period of oscillation, but now we’ve won again in two important games, one away and now at home. This ends up raising our level, as it was at the beginning of the championship. The important thing is that since the beginning of the competition we have been in the G4 and, even with this oscillation, we managed to stay there”, he added.

Currently, Vasco occupies the last position of the G4, with 55 points. Sport is right behind, with 52. In case of victory, Pernambuco will tie in number of points, but would need to score a difference of five goals to finish the round in front of Gigante da Colina.