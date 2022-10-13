Vatican exhumes body of Pope John XXIII for Mass

The Vatican exhumed the body of Pope Saint John XXIII, who died in June 1963, and left it exposed in a glass urn during a mass in Saint Peter’s Basilica on Tuesday (11).







Body of John XXIII on display in St Peter’s Basilica Photo: ANSA / Ansa – Brazil

The initiative took place on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the Second Vatican Council, convened by John XXIII himself to modernize the doctrine of the Catholic Church.

“It was to revive their love that the Church, for the first time in history, dedicated a council to question itself, to reflect on its own nature and its own mission,” Pope Francis said during Tuesday’s Mass.

Inaugurated on October 11, 1962, the council lasted until December 8, 1965, already under the papacy of Paul VI, and brought about profound changes in the Church, such as the permission for masses to be said in all languages ​​and with the priest facing the the public – until then, the priests celebrated their homilies in Latin and with their backs to the faithful.

In addition, the Catholic Church has come to accept that it is possible to know salvation through non-Christian religions such as Islam and Judaism. John XXIII was canonized by the Vatican on April 27, 2014, alongside John Paul II.

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!