Video: referee signals that the ball hit Léo Pereira’s belly in Corinthians vs Flamengo | Brazil’s Cup

In one of the images during the pressure of Corinthians players to the referee, Bráulio appears even making a sign in his belly to defender Gil. But it is not possible to understand what the referee says to the defender of Timão. The game continues without a penalty.

– From what the referee told me, VAR said the ball deflected in the belly. The image is very clear that no. We’ll take whatever precautions we can. Unfortunately, it doesn’t come back. It is a very serious mistake. The ball doesn’t deflect anywhere, you can see it from several angles. I want to know why VAR didn’t call. This is absurd. There’s VAR for that in a final and he doesn’t recommend you go look and there’s an interpretation that’s impossible to have because the ball doesn’t pass close to the belly – said the president after the match.

In the 36th minute of the second half, in a dispute between Léo Pereira and Yuri Alberto inside the area, the ball hit the Flamengo defender’s hand. After review, VAR said there was no infraction and ordered the game to continue.

This Monday, at the launch of the bust in honor of Basílio, in Parque São Jorge, Duilio Monteiro Alves spoke again about the controversy:

– I wanted to ask a question of text interpretation: I am not discussing whether it was or not, this is interpretation. What I put as absurd is what happened in the past that the ball hits the belly and not the hand, this would have been said by VAR. This is nonsense. There’s no way not to see that the ball hits only in the hand. I think it was a penalty.

– We are waiting for the release of the VAR audio. If so, it’s absurd and we need to see what action to take. Depends on what’s in the audio. It’s not crying. Corinthians did well, different from what was said that we would be massacred. We just want it to be set in the field.

During the broadcast of the match by TV Globo and sportv, commentators Sálvio Spínola Fagundes Filho and Sandro Meira Ricci, from Central do Apito, disagreed. One found a penalty, the other did not.

– For me, Leo is in a natural movement. He makes the movement to retract the arm and not a blocking action. He has a low arm and natural movement,” Salvio said.

– The arm is away from the body. It’s obviously not an intentional hand, but the arm is away from the body. With the expansion of space, (the ball) ends up hitting the arm. For me, it was a penalty – analyzed Sandro.

The final of the Copa do Brasil will be next Wednesday, at 21:45, in Maracanã. Before, Corinthians returns to the field for the Brasileirão, Saturday, against Goiás, away from home. On the same day, Flamengo receives Atlético-MG, at Maracanã.

