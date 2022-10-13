Vila Madalena, in São Paulo, is the only Brazilian representative in the list of the coolest neighborhoods in the world | Tourism and Travel

the english magazine Time Out published the 2022 edition of its list of 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world – and has a São Paulo presence in the selection: Vila Madalena occupies the 13th position in the ranking led by Colonia Americana, neighborhood of Guadalajara, Mexico. The bohemian neighborhood of São Paulo is the only Brazilian presence among the chosen locations.
The list is drawn up from a survey carried out among 20,000 travelers selected by the magazine. They should point out the best places for fun, good food, cultural activities and community life.
“The neighborhood of Vila Madalena owes its bohemian character to the students of the University of São Paulo, who arrived there in the 1980s, seduced by the charm of cheap rents – and even cheaper caipirinhas”.
Also according to the publication, it is common to find young people with tattoos crowding the bars from late afternoon until dawn – despite the samba performances attracting an audience of different ages.
“The main attraction is Beco do Batman – an open-air gallery that brings together the works of the best urban artists in São Paulo”.
1- American Colony (Guadalajara, Mexico)
Colonia Americana is considered the “underground” capital of Guadalajara, Mexico. — Photo: Bar Americas
2 – Cais do Sodré (Lisbon, Portugal)
Cais do Sodré is the center of nightlife in Lisbon. — Photo: Reproduction
3 – Wat Bo Village (Siem Reap, Cambodia)
Aspects of Cambodia’s religious culture are easily found at Wat Bo Village. — Photo: Reproduction
4 – Ridgewood (New York, United States)
Situated between the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens in New York, Ridgewood is known for its diversity. — Photo: Reproduction
5 – Mile End (Montreal, Canada)
Mile End is historically home to several artists and highly recommended restaurants. — Photo: Reproduction
6 – Barrio Logan (San Diego, United States)
Barrio Logan is a hub of Mexican culture in San Diego, Los Angeles. — Photo: Reproduction
7 – Shimokitazawa (Tokyo, Japan)
After undergoing a major renovation in 2019, Shimokitazawa has become one of Tokyo’s most visited neighborhoods. — Photo: Reproduction
8 – Cliftonville (Margate, England)
The cliffs and large arts community are the highlights of Cliftonville. — Photo: Reproduction
9 – Barrio Yungay (Santiago, Chile)
The first planned neighborhood in Chile, Barrio Yungay is the residence of President Gabriel Boric. — Photo: Reproduction
10 – Cours Julien (Marseille, France)
Local markets are among the main attractions of Cours Julien. — Photo: Reproduction
11 – Shawlands (Glasgow, Scotland)
The large parks – in addition to the cafes and restaurants – are among the highlights of Shawlands, Scotland. — Photo: Reproduction
12 – Dundas West (Torono, Canada)
Dundas West is considered a haven for culture consumers – in the neighborhood, there are several galleries. — Photo: Reproduction
13 – Vila Madalena (São Paulo, Brazil)
Beco do Batman is highlighted as a highlight in Vila Madalena. — Photo: Amanda Perobelli/Estadão Content
14 – San Isidro (Havana, Cuba)
Local art is on the walls of San Isidro — Photo: Reproduction
15 – Neukolln (Berlin, Germany)
Neukölln is marked by historic buildings. — Photo: Reproduction
16 – Avondale (Chicago, United States)
17 – Walthamstow (London, England)
18 – Sants (Bracelona, Spain)
19 – Little India (Singapore)
20 – Riona Sanita (Naples, Italy)
21 – Silver Lake (Los Angeles, United States)
22 – Wan Chai (Hong Kong)
23 – Barrio de las Letras (Madrid, Spain)
24 – Vesterbro (Copenhagen, Denmark)
25 – West End (Vancouver, Canada)
26 – Levinsky (Tel Aviv, Israel)
27 – Fitzroy (Melbourne, Australia)
28 – Kilimani (Nairobi, Kenya)
29 – Coconut Grove (Miami, United States)
30 – Northern Quarter (Manchester, England)
31 – Letna (Prague, Czech Republic)
32 – Noord (Amsterdam, Netherlands)
33 – Marrickville (Sydney, Australia)
34 – Chacarita (Buenos Aires, Argentina)
35 – Kelham Island (Sheffield, United States)
36 – Dogpatch (San Francisco, United States)
37 – Ximending (Taipei, Taiwan)
38 – Sea Point (Cape Town, South Africa)
39 – Pagrati (Athens, Greece)
40 – Santurce (San Juan, Puerto Rico)
41 – Barrio Escalante (San Jose, Costa Rica)
42 – Ubud (Bali, Indonesia)
43 – Kingsland (Auckland, New Zealand)
44 – Haut-Marais (Paris, France)
45 Bandra West (Mumbai, India)
46 – Thonglor (Bankok, Thailand)
47 – Fortitude Valley (Brisbane, Australia)
48 – Fashion (Istanbul, Turkey)
49 – Stoneybatter (Dublin, Ireland)
50 – FESTAC Town (Lagos, Nigeria)
51 – Versailles (Puerto Vallarta, Mexico)