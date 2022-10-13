Vila Nova have two absences to face Cruzeiro in Serie B

photo: Roberto Corra/Vila Nova Kaio Nunes misses Vila Nova for a game against Cruzeiro

Close to mathematically confirming their stay in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, Vila Nova will have at least one big problem to face leader Cruzeiro, this Friday (14), at 8:30 pm, at the OBA, in Goinia, for the 35th round. Striker Kaio Nunes is sure to miss Tigre, while midfielder Sousa is still in doubt.

Suspended for the third yellow card, Kaio Nunes is out of the match against the miners. He was warned once when he was still defending Brusque – in the 13th round – and took another two cards playing for Vila Nova.

In addition to the striker, coach Allan Aal is still evaluating Sousa’s situation. The midfielder suffered a tough challenge in the 1-1 draw with Ponte Preta, last Saturday (8/11), at the Moiss Lucarelli stadium, in Campinas, for the 34th round of Serie B. After the collision, he had to be replaced.

Sousa underwent imaging tests, which ruled out injury to the right knee or ankle. However, he still recovers from the blow and can be preserved against the Fox. His likely replacement is Ralf, who is vying for a spot with Jean Martim.

In attack, Allan Aal should opt for Hugo Cabral to fill the space left by Kaio Nunes.

Vila Nova still has one more training session to define the team to face Cruzeiro.

With access and the title already won, Cruzeiro only fulfills the table in the rest of the Second Division. Vila Nova, in turn, is still struggling to confirm its permanence in next year’s national competition. The club is in 14th position, with 42 points – six more than CSA, the first team inside the relegation zone.