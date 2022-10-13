Vítor Pereira detonates arbitration: “More than 30 million Corinthians were injured” | Corinthians

Corinthians coach Vítor Pereira was furious with the refereeing of the tie with Flamengo, played this Wednesday, at the Neo Química Arena, valid for the final of the Copa do Brasil.

With a paper containing all the names of the referees of the game, the Portuguese arrived at the press conference room ready to mention the situations of alleged errors one by one.

For him, the main thing was the move with defender Léo Pereira, in which the Corinthians complain about a touch in the hand inside the area. Referee Bráulio da Silva Machado did not mark an infraction, nor did he hear from the video referee, Rodrigo D’Alonso Correira, guidance to consult the monitor.

The other controversial move in the coach’s opinion was that midfielder João Gomes did not receive the second yellow card, and consequently the red card, after a foul on Fagner.

– Was it a penalty? I’ll tell you what I thought of the game. The game was balanced, moments when we were on top, moments when Flamengo was on top. Teams that respected each other. They with their arguments, we with ours. I rarely talk about refereeing, but what I can’t understand is that first: Mr. Bráulio da Silva Machado couldn’t see the second yellow card for João Gomes, but Dorival Júnior saw it, so much so that he immediately took it off.

– Second: Rodrigo D’Alonso Ferreira couldn’t see in the VAR, up there, with all the technology available, that the ball hits the arm, that it is not along the body, that it is in volumetry, which prevents the ball reaches Giuliano. He could not see it, nor had he doubt, nor did he call for analysis. That’s what I find strange and I can’t understand it – said Vitor Pereira.

– Two clear refereeing mistakes that hurt us. I am honest.

The coach said he is averse to comments about refereeing, but he couldn’t contain himself and ended up talking a lot about the subject since the beginning of the interview.

– For me, in these two decisions, more than 30 million Corinthians were harmed, that’s what you need to be aware of. It is necessary to talk about this, not to talk about flowers. Until the second game, I don’t want to talk about flowers, I want to talk about it, it’s not to hide. I don’t know why, I have no idea, I’m here to give my opinion. A second yellow card has to be a red card for João Gomes, who would put us at an advantage in numerical terms. And a penalty in which Mr. Rodrigo D’Alonso doesn’t even call the referee. It intrigues me and I have to speak up. When I have to speak, I speak. That, for me, were two clear mistakes in a final – he added.

The return game of the big decision will be next Wednesday, the 19th, at Maracanã, at 21:45. Any new tie takes the decision to penalties. The two teams play for a simple victory to lift the cup of the Copa do Brasil.

– Arbitration errors are not just in Brazil, there are arbitration errors in my country, there are arbitration errors everywhere. Now, that are refereeing mistakes that can decide a final. What I find most strange is, in fact, a VAR or who is responsible for VAR not having any doubts and not calling the referee to analyze the situation. It wasn’t a penalty in his view, but in mine it was and in the view of many people. It wasn’t scored, but it was a penalty. Two mistakes. The second yellow for João Gomes is clear. And Dorival saw that too, otherwise he wouldn’t have taken it off right away. I’m not here to say that they are intentional mistakes, that’s not my fight, people who analyze and who speak. I’m just saying there are two clear mistakes.

Check out other points from the coach’s press conference:

Strategy

– I didn’t want to play in error, I wanted to play under pressure, but there are times when we don’t have the ability to pressure and they push us back, they have the quality to, at certain times, push us back. The intention was to pressure them, not let them play.

second final

– We will have to be competitive at Maracanã and win this Cup at Maracanã, we will have to go there with the intention of winning the Cup. They’re going to play their game, we’re going to play our game, fix one aspect or another… I said before the game. Flamengo is a team that needs to be pressured, otherwise it starts to lose respect, to put a lot of people on the opposing defensive line, start playing a lot between the lines, start knitting the game and push us back. We have to press more, have more ball, not always accelerate. If we have more ball, there is room to play. In the system they play on, it’s not hard to see where the spaces exist. And we have to explore that further. Fundamentally this is not allowing the game to break because they are dangerous in transition. The front men are dangerous, they can decide the game. We had some opportunities, they had others. It was a balanced game. At times they were on top, we were on top at other times. It was a balanced game. The tie is not inappropriate, except for the penalty and the red that should have been shown.

Tactical Analysis

– I do not believe that you can reach a final of the Copa do Brasil if we are not balanced. When we didn’t go, we suffered, like against Atlético-GO. We arrived here with a score of 0-2 and then we turned the score at home. To reach a final, only a team that is consistent defensively. But it is not enough just to defend, it is necessary to attack, to create problems for the opponent. At this moment, we are not going to Maracanã with the intention of just defending, staying closed, as we played the game at Bombonera. This moment of Corinthians is not the same. At Bombonera we had ten injured and we had to strategically survive the game. The game may dictate something similar, but that’s not our intention there. We’re going to discuss the game and try to win the Cup.

