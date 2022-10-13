Vítor Pereira indicates Corinthians reserve in game with Goiás

Before playing the return game of the Copa do Brasil final against Flamengo, next Wednesday (19), Corinthians will have a challenge for the Brasileirão. On Saturday night (15), he visits Goiás, in Serrinha, in a match valid for the 32nd round of the competition.

Thinking about the big decision, which will take place at Maracanã, coach Vítor Pereira indicated that he should select a reserve team against Esmeraldino.

“I will have to prioritize the Cup and probably play with fresher players in the next game, to prepare for the game there (Maracanã) more whole, more alive and stronger to be able to press as I like”, admitted the coach at a press conference.

Corinthians and Flamengo tied last night (12), at Neo Química Arena, in the first game of the final of the Copa do Brasil. Both teams had chances to score, but the score did not go from zero.

The main complaint of the alvinegro team was the arbitration. According to the coach, João Gomes should have been sent off (the second yellow card was not applied) and a penalty should have been awarded in the second half after the ball touched the hand of Léo Pereira, defender of Flamengo, inside the area. Club president Duilio Monteiro Alves and striker Róger Guedes agree with the second topic.

In the Brazilian Championship, Corinthians comes from a 2-1 victory over Athletico-PR, last Saturday (8), and returned to third place in the table, now with 54 points, 13 behind leader Palmeiras.