Volodymyr Zelenskyy urges Europe to support “overcoming terror”

Ukraine needs its international partners to provide it “air defense systems“to protect the Ukrainians and their territory from “horror” Russian. These were the words used by the Ukrainian president in an intervention at the Council of Europe, this Thursday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly made it clear that his country needs more advanced weapons to continue the fight against the invader, but he stressed this Thursday that victory is closer than one can imagine, just increase support to your country.

The Ukrainian leader, who was the guest of the session, thanked the support that has been given but asked for more, stressing that “together” they go “isolate the Russia(…) punish her for terror and make her feel the cost of the war that started”.

The Ukrainian head of state also called for the creation of a “special court“ to deal with war crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine. Zelenskyy urged Europe to play a leading role in creating this body.

Council of Europe without Russia

Russia was expelled from Council of Europe following the invasion of Ukraine. The European international organization was created in the post-war period, in 1949, to defend Human Rights, Democracy and the rule of law in the old continent.

Values ​​that the organization considers to be called into question by moscow which this week continued its incursion into Ukrainian territory and launched a battery of attacks using drones, heavy artillery and missiles.