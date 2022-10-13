Watch the new trailer for the series starring Emily Blunt – Journey Geek

With its development having been previously reported, now the miniseries The Englishstarring Emily Blunthad its new trailer with unpublished excerpts released by Amazon Prime Video and the British channel BBC.

The trailer teases the action-packed thrilling sequences that viewers should expect to see in the western drama. It features Lady Cornelia Locke, played by Blunt, as she enlists the help of Eli Whipp, played by Chaske Spencer, to enact her revenge for the death of her son.

About the miniseries The English

“An epic chase western, the miniseries takes the central themes of identity and revenge to tell a compelling parable about race, power and love. An aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke, and a former Pawnee Cavalry Scout, Eli Whipp, come together in 1890s Central America to traverse a violent landscape built on dreams and blood.

Both have a clear sense of their destiny, but neither is aware that it is rooted in a shared past. They must face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them to their limits, physically and psychologically. But as each obstacle is overcome, they bring them closer to their final destination – the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming.

It is here, after an investigation by local sheriff Robert Marshall and young widow Martha Myers into a series of bizarre and gruesome unsolved murders, that the full extent of their intertwined history will truly be understood, and they will come face to face. with the future they must live”.

The English is created, produced, directed and written by Hugo Blick. In addition to Blunt and Spencer, the cast is still formed by Stephen Rea (The ShadowLine), Valerie Pachner (A Hidden Life), Rafe Spall (The Salisbury Poisonings), Tom Hughes (The Discovery of Witches), Toby Jones (Marvellous) and Ciaran Hinds (The Terror).

The release of The English miniseries is scheduled to take place on November 11, 2022.