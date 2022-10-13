The disagreement between the defender Eder Militão and ex-partner, Karoline Lima, is far from over. This Thursday (13), the UOL Esporte report found that the athlete again sued the blonde, this time to pay the alimony of the couple’s daughter, Cecília.

In the action, the footballer arrives to determine the value of five minimum wages to support the girl. In the document, militancy claims that although it is on the rise in the football world, the career is still going through stability. Karoline, however, would be consolidated as a content creator and could contribute to her daughter’s development.

“We were once again surprised, especially because Karol was negotiating Cecília’s pension with Éder out of court. THE Karol hadn’t even involved legal advice and didn’t want that exposure. Now we need to understand the process, study the case. We still don’t have access, nor have we received any kind of citation. We need to have access to the process and understand what he is alleging so that we can manifest“, Gabriella Garcia, the influencer’s lawyer, told UOL Esporte.

It is worth remembering that this is the second process brought by militancy against karoline. Some time ago, the ace sued Karoline in court and asked for R$ 45,000 for moral damages. The young man even tried to get his ex-partner to stop mentioning him on social media. “Karol received this process full of absurdities, untruths, without evidence in the midst of her puerperium, and, as is known, the protocol of the action took place a few days before her daughter was born. a real stab.”, declared the lawyer to UOL, at the time.