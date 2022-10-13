What does Margot Robbie expect from Lady Gaga in Joker 2?

Popstar Lady Gaga has a list of series and films she has participated in. The actress, singer and producer made a brief appearance in the series “Família Soprano” in 2001; already in 2009, the singer played herself in “Gossip Girl”; in the film “Machete Mata”, she played a sensual assassin; in “Friends”, she makes her appearance singing; in addition to “American Horror Story,” where she was the highlight of the fifth season.

In the cast of “Casa Gucci”, a crime drama film, she played Patrizia Reggiani, ex-wife of one of the founding members of Gucci, a world-renowned brand, already in the cast of “A Star is Born” she stars Ally Campana and, in this romance, in addition to acting, Lady Gaga also sings. Her participation in this work won her an Oscar for Best Original Song.

Lady Gaga’s work as an actress does not end there: apparently, her participation in the cast of “Joker 2” is confirmed and she will star in Harley Quinn, the love interest of the Joker, previously played by Margot Robbie.

The Oscar-nominated actress, who gave life to Harley Quinn in the movie “Suicide Squad” in 2016 is one of the biggest names in Hollywood at just 32 years old, Margot Robbie comments on the performance of singer and actress Lady Gaga in the role of Harley Quinn .

In an interview with MTV News, Margot Robbie comments that she was immensely happy, as her intention was always that the character Harley Quinn had a strong base with so much potential to the point of being played by other celebrities. She claims that Lady Gaga will do an amazing job.

The crime thriller “Joker” was released in 2019 and was a real success at the box office in numerous countries, in addition, it won several awards. Among the awards of Joaquin Phoenix, who lives the Joker himself.

We can mention the main awards that Joaquin has won, such as the Oscar for Best Actor, the BAFTA Film Award: Best Actor and the Golden Globe Award: Best Actor in a Dramatic Film. The film’s awards didn’t stop there, it also has the Oscar for Best Original Score and the Amanda Award: Best Foreign Language Film.

Other information that has come out of the cast is that Zazie Beetz is negotiating to be Sophie Dumond again. In addition to Gaga and Zazie Beetz, we can also count on the participation of Catherine Keener, nominated for the Oscar for Best Actress twice, and Brendan Gleeson, known for having acted in Harry Potter.

Directed by director and screenwriter Todd Phillips, Joker 2 begins filming in December 2024 and will be released in October 2024.