“What I tell him is…”; Ricardo Oliveira does not shut up about Marcos Leonardo at Santos and reveals straight talk behind the scenes

Ricardo Oliveira takes advantage of his free time to dedicate himself to the projects he has as a writer and entrepreneur, in addition to news planned for the World Cup, period in which many business possibilities and communication growth opportunities open up. The 42-year-old locket is getting closer to the roots.

Revealed in Portuguesa, Ricardo passed through Santos at a young age, before venturing into Spain, where he initially played for Valencia and Real Betis. He keeps an eye on Meninos da Vila and has a very close relationship with Marcos Leonardocurrent shirt number 9 of Alvinegro Praiano, and the young man’s family.

“It is always an immense joy to be able to sit down with a young person to help him. I’ve been watching the games, applauding when he scores goals. Advised when sometimes the ball doesn’t go in, when applause turns into accusations. Exactly in those moments he needs to know who he is, how he should handle this kind of situation. It is an immense joy to be able to see him again”, said in an interview with Globo Esporte.

He goes further to mention that, sometimes, the good phase can be illusory: “Applause is deceiving. Take it to a very dangerous place. Perhaps, the difficulties and criticisms will lead us to a place where we can improve and grow as a human being”, he added in relation to what ML9 needs to stay connected to.

Shot and experienced in football, Oliveira took the opportunity to emphasize what is the subject that most hits the key with the centre-forward: “What I tell him is to never get lost in the thoughts of people who don’t know the process he goes through. If he understands this, he will know how to get out of any kind of situation he is living in”, completed.