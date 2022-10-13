What is the fact about Lula’s and PT’s relations with leftist dictatorships? – News









Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva demonstrated a close relationship with several leftist dictatorships in the world during the two terms in which he occupied the Planalto Palace and after that.

Lula won the admiration and friendship of leaders of Latin American countries such as Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, and brought Brazil closer to geographically distant communist nations such as China and North Korea.















Cuba





















Cuban dictator Fidel Castro died on November 25, 2016. He ruled the Caribbean island from 1959, after the Cuban Revolution, until 2008, when he passed power to his brother Raúl Castro, as he was no longer in good health.

Fidel’s death gained worldwide repercussion and politicians from several countries paid their respects to the Cuban. At the time, the former president of Brazil called the dictator an “irreplaceable companion” and compared his friend’s death to the “loss of an older brother”.

“I feel his death as the loss of an older brother, an irreplaceable companion, whom I will never forget,” Lula said in a statement posted on his official website.

On social media, the Brazilian politician shared with his followers a video in which he writes “Viva Fidel” on the wall.











The Caribbean island was the destination of four official trips by Lula during the period in which he was president of Brazil. The PT politician was the Brazilian representative who made the most diplomatic trips, with a total of 139 appointments in other countries.

In 2021, Cuba faced the biggest uprising in history since the seizure of power by Fidel Castro and his allies. On July 11, the population took to the streets of the island’s main cities to demand democracy and better living conditions.

Although the action was harshly repressed by the Armed Forces and the local police, which resulted in hundreds of arrests, including minors, Lula did not condemn the repression. In addition to minimizing the mobilization, he attributed the situation in the communist country to the embargo imposed by the United States.















North Korea





















The Lula government approached another communist dictatorship, but this time on the other side of the world.

In 2006, Brazil strengthened diplomatic relations with North Korea and the two countries signed several trade agreements.

In 2009, Brazil installed an embassy in the North Korean capital Pyongyang, something rare since just over 20 countries have representation in the territory ruled by Kim Jong-un.















China





















Another communist dictatorship that had the support and admiration of former president Lula was China.

In an interview with Chinese journalists, Lula said that China’s market communist dictatorship was an “example that it is possible to take care of the population through a serious government with responsibility towards its people”.

In the same interview, Lula also praised the Chinese Communist Party. When asked about the poor economic performance of the BRICS member countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) compared to the results obtained by the Chinese government, PT replied:

“China has a party, which is a result of Mao Zedong’s 1949 revolution. China has power, a strong state that makes decisions and people comply. Things we don’t have in Brazil”.















Venezuela





















Venezuela, a country neighboring Brazil and which has been going through a serious economic and humanitarian crisis for years, had the support of Lula and his party. Venezuelans are ruled by a left-wing dictatorship that began with Hugo Chávez and follows in the same vein as Nicolás Maduro in power.

When Maduro won the elections in 2013, the PT published a note in which it welcomed the victory and said it had received the news with “great joy”.

“We received with great joy the report of the National Electoral Council of Venezuela, whose correction was confirmed by the observer mission of Unasur, declaring that Nicolás Maduro won the elections by 50.66% of the votes, against 49.07% of his opponent”.











In 2019, when opponent Juan Guaidó declared himself interim president of Venezuela, Gleisi Hoffmann defended Maduro and said he had been democratically elected. In addition, he criticized Bolsonaro and Trump for having recognized Guaidó as a legitimate president.















Nicaragua





















Last year, the PT released a note hailing the victory of Daniel Ortega, in Nicaragua, in a contested election without the recognition of the international community. Days later, the note was taken down.

The former president’s party called the poll results in Nicaragua “a great popular and democratic demonstration.”

In opposition to the manifestations of other international authorities, the publication highlighted the “support of the population for a political project whose main objective is the construction of a socially fair and egalitarian country”.

In an interview, Lula compared the period in which Angela Merkel commanded Germany with Ortega’s four-term sequence to justify the leftist’s victory: “Why can Merkel stay in power for 16 years and Daniel Ortega not?”









