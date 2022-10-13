What the touching email written by Angelina Jolie to Brad Pitt reveals

The ongoing separation of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt brought to light a new intimate chapter. An emotional email that Jolie sent in January 2021 to her then-husband reveals that the couple’s turmoil arose well before the headlines caught on. She starts the email by saying that she’s “putting this in writing so she doesn’t get emotional,” and from there it only gets more distressing.

“It’s the place where we brought the twins home and where we got married because of a plaque in my mother’s memory. A place that held the promise of what could be and where I thought I would grow old. Even now impossible to write this without crying. I’ll keep my memories of what it was a decade ago. But it’s also the place that marks the beginning of the end for our family — and a business that’s centered on alcohol. I was hoping that somehow it could become something that would bring us together and find light and peace. I see now how you really wanted me to leave and will probably be happy to receive this email. [Fiquei] hampered by decisions made that show no interest in sharing the business or fundamentally transforming it into something that would be healthier for our children. (…) You often fail to recognize something in a personal way, especially if your focus is on the biggest global injustices, because everything else seems smaller. It’s so hard. I wish I could have that discussion and it’s so important… I’m not the kind of person who makes decisions like the ones I’ve had to take lightly. It took a long time for me to be in a position where I felt like I had to separate myself from the father of my children.”