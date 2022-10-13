Who is Zendaya, young black actress and first in Emmy history with 2 acting awards for Euphoria

The 74th edition of the Emmy, the main award for television, took place on the night of this Monday (12), in California (LA / USA), which consecrated the young actress Zendaya who, at 26 years old, became the youngest actress in history. from the award to accumulate two statuettes for best actress in a drama series for her portrayal of Rue, the protagonist of “Euphoria”, the controversial HBO series.

It should be noted that Zendaya broke her own record, as at the 2020 Emmys, the actress became the second black woman to win in the category of best actress in a drama series – the first was the also excellent Viola Davis, in 201r, for the series “How to Get Away With Murder” – and the youngest, 24, to be awarded in that category.

In addition to accumulating statuettes for her performance in front of Euphoria, Zendaya also became the first black woman to be nominated as an executive producer of a series – also for Euphoria.

Zendaya’s personal and professional involvement with the character Rue, a teenager struggling with addiction to cocaine and other illicit substances, is clear in several of her statements. With the premiere of the second season, the production was accused of “glamorizing” the use of substances that alter the so-called “state of normality”, which was refuted by the actress and last night, she reinforced that the series is an alert and which seeks to open a dialogue on chemical dependence.

“My biggest wish for Euphoria was to be able to help people. I want to thank everyone who shared their stories with me. If anyone can relate to Rue, I want to thank them for their story. I carry them with me,” Zendaya said upon receiving the second statuette. for his interpretation in Euphoria.

who is zendaya

Zendaya, whose full name is Zendaya Maree Stoemer Coleman, was born in Oakland in 1996. She is an actress, singer, songwriter and producer. Her name comes from the Shona language, from the Bantu linguistic matrix, from Zimbabwe, and means “thank you”.

Like other actresses of her generation, Zendaya first rose to prominence for her performances on Disney Channel shows such as Rocky Blue in Shake It Up (2010-13) and KC Cooper in KC Undercover (2014-18).

In addition to acting, Zendaya was already known for her musical career that follows the verve of pop music, highlighting the single “Neverland”, a ballad released in 2016 and with millions of views on Youtube.

In 2017, he gained prominence in the blockbuster “Spider-Man: Homecoming”, the first chapter of Peter Parker’s new movie saga. The feature was a public success and consecrated Zendaya and actor Tom Holland.

However, when HBO released the cast and synopsis of the series Euphoria, in 2019, and there was the name of Zendaya, there was a shock among fans and the subject soon ended up on trends.

With the premiere of the first season of Euphoria and the dramatic and heavy load – the series is rated for 18 years and has to air after 10 pm on American TV – which revolves around Rue Bennet, an addicted teenager, has shocked regular followers. of the actress, but raised her to another level in the cultural industry.

Today, at the age of 26, Zendaya, in addition to being the face of Euphoria, is also present in the super production “Dune”, where she plays Princess Shani, who follows the saga of Paul Treides (Timothée Chalamet), identified as the awaited messiah. for thousands of years. Duna part 2 two is set to premiere in October.

Almost all of Zendaya’s works are available on HBO streaming, HBO MAX, including two seasons of Euphoria. There is still no release date for the third wave of episodes of the acclaimed series.

If you still don’t know Zendaya’s work, now is the time.