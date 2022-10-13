Will Ellen Pompeo be in Grey’s Anatomy Season 19?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Ellen Pompeo is taking a step back on Grey’s Anatomy, reducing her role on the series to make room for other work. Pompeo has been Meredith Gray since 2005. That’s 18 seasons so far, with season 19 slated to hit screens in October. Although she will remain as an executive producer, the actress will be on screen for much less time in upcoming episodes.

Grey’s Anatomy has seen a large number of cast members come and go over the years, through various deaths and departures that have been laced with tragedy. Even Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) couldn’t escape a heartbreaking ending after dying at the hands of an irresponsible doctor when he was hit by a truck. Returning briefly as a ghost, Shepherd remained vital to Grey’s Anatomy.

Ellen Pompeo Talks About Meredith Gray’s Future

In an interview at D23 Expo with the deadline, Ellen Pompeo commented that the new season will still be very good. There will be plenty of laughs and tears, with the actress appearing in the season’s narration, but with limited appearances from her character Meredith Grey.

“I will always be a part of this show, I’m an executive producer, I’ve spent two decades of my career on this show, it’s my heart and soul. And I will never really leave while this show is on.”

Other interesting subjects

In short, the actress is downsizing her role in Grey’s Anatomy to make room for other series. The first will be Hulu’s orphan, a limited series she is set to star in. This is based on the true story of a Ukrainian adult who was adopted by American parents while pretending to be a child.

After nearly 20 years as the title character by Gray Anatomy, it will be a big change of pace. The series will only have 8 episodes compared to the standard medical drama 24 per season.

While this isn’t a complete exit from the Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital wards, Ellen Pompeo’s absence from the drama will be noticeable. As the main character who has suffered loss, heartache, and has even been close to death’s door on many occasions, Meredith has been the storyteller for most of the series.

Pompeo still loves the series, which can be seen in his interviews, but his lack of screen time will change the dynamics of the characters that remain. Ultimately, as new interns join the aisles and the drama continues, only time will tell if Grey’s Anatomy can go on without Pompeo leading the way.

Did you like the article? Check out others you might like.

Did you like our content? Follow us on Google News and don’t miss an article from our website.