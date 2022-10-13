Will Nubank release the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan?

O Brazil aid had the regulation of its payroll loan disclosed at the end of last month. However, even before this publication, some financial institutions were already positioning themselves in terms of offering the new service.

O Nubank, for example, at no time declared about offering the social program’s payroll. Fintech still does not provide services of this follow-up, which leads us to believe that it will not provide the contracting of the Auxílio Brasil loan.

Banks that will not offer the Auxílio Brasil consignment

In addition to Nubank, other banks have spoken out and stated that they will not offer the Auxílio Brasil consignment to beneficiaries. See what they are:

In summary, the reasons for joining the service are diverse and vary according to each financial institution.

Banks that will offer the Auxílio Brasil consignment

However, the Ministry of Citizenship announced that 12 banks can now work with the new line of credit. Check which ones:

Federal Savings Bank ;

; PAN Bank;

Agibank Bank;

Crefisa Bank;

Safra Bank;

Daycoval Bank;

Capital Consig Direct Credit Society;

Facta Financeira S/A Credit, Financing and Investment;

Chicks Credits;

QI Direct Credit Society;

Direct Credit Society Value;

Zema Credit, Financing and Investment.

It is worth mentioning that some of these banks even offer a pre-registration for customers interested in contracting the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan. With the established rules, financial institutions can now grant the service.

Consigned loan from Auxílio Brasil

According to the ordinance published by the Ministry of Citizenshipthe conditions of the payroll loan of the social program must be limited to the following rules:

Interest: maximum of 3.5% per month;

Payment term: maximum of 24 installments (ie, two years);

Consignable margin: 40%.

Regarding the payroll interest rate, it has been receiving much criticism from specialists who compare it with the rate charged to retirees and pensioners of the INSS (National Social Security Institute)which is 2.4% per month.

In addition, it is important to point out that the contracting percentage will be applied to the traditional R$ 400 of Auxílio Brasil. That’s because the current payment of R$ 600 is temporary, and is expected until December this year.