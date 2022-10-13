Windows 11: Microsoft suggests floating taskbar in concept image

This floating taskbar was shown on a Surface Studio device, suggesting it could be some form of concept Microsoft is considering for touch devices. Microsoft already does some custom work with its new Surface Studio 2 Plus, which changes the size of taskbar icons when you move the screen.

During a presentation at the Microsoft Ignite event last Wednesday, the 12th, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella seems to have leaked a teaser for what appears to be a floating taskbar in Windows 11. In a brief conceptual image , not very detailed (but soon noticed by enthusiasts), the taskbar appears unusually, as well as the system tray and widgets appearing at the top of the desktop.

Some Windows 11 testers previously claimed they were able to access this taskbar off the edges of the screen and with more rounded corners in August, but Microsoft ended up scrapping the feature because of a bug at the time.

“There are some bugs like this that change the UI in many ways,” explained Brandon LeBlanc, a senior program manager at Microsoft, said at the time. “It’s not something we’re doing any A/B testing on.”

Microsoft has been testing experimental features in Windows 11 throughout this year, with many not expected to ship updates to the operating system. It’s entirely possible that this is simply a concept that Microsoft doesn’t intend to release, but it’s still impressive to see such an interface appear in an official video.

And you, what did you think of this image, even if conceptual?