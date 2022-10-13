With Miguelito, Santos seeks heroic classification

After being thrashed by 4 to 1 in the first game, Santos gave Ibrachina the change today (12). Peixe beat their rivals by 4-0, at CT Rei Pelé, for the return match of the quarterfinals of the Paulista under-20 Championship. With that, Meninos da Vila advanced to the semifinals of the tournament. The goals were scored by Enzo, Ivonei, Carlão (against) and Victor Michell.

The classification became even more heroic not only by the reversal of the 4-1 of the first half, but by the expulsion of defender Derick, in the 20th minute of the first half. Even with one less, Santos scored four goals and qualified for the semifinals in normal time.

Before Santos’ fourth and decisive goal, Ibrachina had a very clear chance to score. The goalkeeper Edu Araújo went wrong and left the goal open, but the visiting team did not take advantage.

In Paulista Sub-20, Santos and Ibrachina go to penalties. In the 35th minute of the second half, the Ibrachina player had the opportunity to put his team with one foot in the semifinals. And did it there… pic.twitter.com/Ddtgs2BC5C — Luis Fabiani (@luissfabiani) October 12, 2022

After making his professional debut last Monday, midfielder Miguelito started this afternoon and played a key role in the classification by suffering the penalty converted by Ivonei.

The duels of the next phase will be decided after the knowledge of all the teams that will dispute the phase. The owner of the best overall campaign will play against the fourth, while the second with the best campaign will play against the fourth. So far, only Santos and Portuguesa are guaranteed. Tomorrow (13), Ponte Preta welcomes São Paulo, at 3 pm, while Corinthians plays at home against Ferroviária, at 7 pm.