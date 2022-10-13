Without Bidu, Cruzeiro discloses related to the return of defender and striker

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Paulo Pezzolano continues with Bidu out of the related list Still without left-back Matheus Bibu, but with the return of defender Z Ivaldo and striker Luvannor, Cruzeiro released the list of related teams for the game against Vila Nova, this Friday (10/14), at 8:30 pm, at OBA, in Goinia, for the 35th round of Serie B.

Bidu was not called up by choice of the coach, reported Cruzeiro. Surveyed by Corinthians, the 23-year-old belongs to Guarani and is on loan from Raposa until November this year.

If you want to extend Bidu’s passage through Toca da Raposa II, Cruzeiro will have to make a financial investment with amounts already fixed. In the agreement signed with Bugre, the Minas Gerais club can acquire 60% of the player’s economic rights for about 1 million euros (about R$ 5.5 million).

Bidu was also left out of the list for the last match – a 3-1 loss to Sport at Ilha do Retiro, in Recife.

On the other hand, defender Z Ivaldo and striker Luvannor return to Paulo Pezzolano’s team. The same happens with midfielder Filipe Machado, absent against Sport because he was sent off in the draw with Ituano.

For the game against Vila, Cruzeiro lost defender Lucas Oliveira, suspended for the third yellow card received in the match against Leo.

related

goalkeepers: Rafael Cabral and Gabriel Mesquita

Sides: Geovane Jesus, Kaiki and Marquinhos Cipriano

Defenders: Eduardo Brock, Z Ivaldo, Luis Felipe and Ruan Santos

Socks: Daniel Jnior, Filipe Machado, Pedro Castro, Xavier and Willian Oliveira

Attackers: Bruno Rodrigues, Edu, Jaj, Juan Christian, Lincoln and Luvannor