Xavi regrets Barcelona’s situation: “This Champions League is being cruel” | Champions League

Barcelona still have chances of qualifying for the knockout stage of the Champions League, but the complicated situation in group C is disheartening for Xavi. After the 3-3 draw with Inter Milan at Camp Nou, this Wednesday, the coach and also a former player of the Spanish team practically threw in the towel in the face of the adversity in which the club finds itself, with two games remaining in the stage. of groups.
Xavi in Barcelona vs Inter Milan in the Champions League — Photo: Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images
“This Champions League is being cruel to us. We made a lot of mistakes. Now it’s not up to us, and the situation is very difficult. We need to change the chip to the league [Campeonato Espanhol] because the Champions League has become very difficult”, said Xavi.
Barca barely finished the match against Inter Milan eliminated. Robert Lewandowski scored in stoppage time and prevented that from happening.
– People saw that we left the soul, but mistakes pay for themselves. You can’t forgive that much. It is necessary to change the chip and think about the league now – pointed out Xavi.
In the next round of the Champions League, Barcelona will host Bayern Munich at the Camp Nou on October 26. On the same Wednesday, Inter face Viktoria Plzen at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium.