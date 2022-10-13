Xavi sends a scout to Neo Química Arena to watch the Corinthians holder and Fiel ‘goes crazy’ on the web

In third place in the Brazilian championship, with 54 points, 13 from the leader, Corinthians has been fighting at the top of the table since the beginning of the season. Under the command of the technician Victor Pereira, Timão comes in a sequence of four games without defeat, three of them with a win and a draw. A lot of performance comes from players who are standing out in the squad.

Among them, Roger Guedes, which came to be questioned at the beginning of the season, but showed a greater evolution in this final stretch. The left winger has been making consistent matches and, because of that, has been attracting the interest of teams in the european football. According to information from the sector manager of Corinthians, Marcelo Braga, the player is being monitored by barcelona.

Through your own account twitterthe journalist revealed that a scout of the Catalan Club will be at Neo Química monitoring the athlete. “Interesting information: a person responsible for the scout for Barcelona in South America will be at the Neo Química Arena tonight in one of the boxes to observe Róger Guedes and other athletes. The Corinthians striker has 14 goals in the year”, he wrote.

Besides is in G-4 of Brazilian championshipO Corinthians is at the end of Brazil’s Cup and plays the first match at home, at Neo Química Arena, at 21:45, against Flamengo. The decisive match will be in Maracanã, next Wednesday (19). The objective of the team led by Victor Pereira is to open an advantage at home to give greater peace of mind for the next match.