Xi Jinping heading for historic third term with China isolated and haunted by 1970s

‘Covid-zero’ policy hurt business and the economy; if the results are confirmed, he will be the most powerful leader since Mao Zedong

Xi Jinping plans for his third term



the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, prepares for a historic third term at the 20th Congress of the Communist Party (PCC), which will start on Sunday, 16, in a country largely isolated from the world by its strict ‘covid zero’ policy. If all goes according to plan, the 69-year-old will consolidate his position as the most powerful leader in the world. China since Mao Zedong. The congress will take place under strict health protocols, as part of Xi Jinping’s insistence to proceed with the ‘covid zero’ strategy to contain and eliminate the virus within the country. During the event, which will take place largely behind closed doors, attendees will define the nearly 200 members of the party’s Central Committee. These, in turn, will appoint the 25 members of the Political Office and representatives of the Standing Committee, China’s main decision-making body. On the first day, Xi will deliver a speech to assess his previous tenure and to outline the next five-year plan.

Despite the promise in 2017 of a new era for socialism with Chinese characteristics and Beijing’s greater involvement with the world, the script was the other way around, largely because of the Covid-19. While the rest of the world has gradually returned to its pre-pandemic situation, Beijing has chosen to go ahead with a ‘covid zero’ strategy, with travel restrictions, mandatory quarantines and recurring confinements. This policy hurt business and economic growth slowed and other problems arose, such as the decline of the housing bubble. “Beijing’s zero-covid policy has discouraged much-needed investment and failed to win the hearts and minds of young Chinese people who have suffered the most economically and socially,” said Yu Jie of the Asia-Pacific program at the Chatham House think tank. “Many Chinese are concerned about a return to a period of isolation not seen in the country since its opening in the late 1970s,” Beja said.

In addition to the ‘covid-zero’ policy, which leaves the country isolated, relations with the United States have worsened even more in the last five years and Xi’s more aggressive foreign policy has provoked disputes with several countries, such as India, Australia or Canada. Western countries criticized the belligerent rhetoric about the self-governing island of Taiwan and accused China of human rights abuses, particularly against the Uighur minority in the Xinjiang region (west of the country). “President Xi’s third term, which breaks with precedent, does not bode well for human rights in China and around the world,” said Xaqiu Wang, China researcher at Human Rights Watch.

Xi Jinping’s possible re-election for a third term breaks with the tradition of the Communist Party of China. Since the 1990s, members of the Political Office have generally stepped down after two terms. If, as expected, Xi remains secretary-general, he will be confirmed for another presidential term at the annual meeting of China’s National People’s Congress in March. Many analysts believe this will not be his last term. “Uncertainty is absolute,” said political scientist Jean-Pierre Cabestan. “But the promotion of Xi Jinping’s thought, the restoration of the cult of personality, the importance of his power at the heart of the party leadership, all this evokes someone who will remain in power for a long time, perhaps for the rest of his life,” he added.

