Xiaomi 13: leaked photo shows possible final design of the smartphone

Apparently, the official launch of the Xiaomi 13 line is getting closer, since today we had the leak of the first real image of the smartphone. According to the author of the photo, the device is already being tested by some users in China.
It is interesting to note that when it comes to updating design, Xiaomi is not very creative. That’s because the supposed Xiaomi 13 in the photo maintains a significant part of the look of its predecessor and should have again only your camera module in the rear.
See below that the set of cameras got bigger and gained even more prominence, and the division of the sensors must be done by a small line. Rumors indicate that the main camera has 200 MP.
The back edges of the smartphone should be curved and everything indicates that the Xiaomi 13 will not have flat sides, something that became a “fever” in the market after this design was resurrected by Apple.
Apparently, the Xiaomi 13 will have a metal housing and glass back.
So far, the Chinese manufacturer has not commented on the photo leak. As for the Xiaomi 13 and its specifications, we should expect this smartphone to have a 6.38-inch OLED panel with FHD+ resolution and a rate of 120 Hz.
In addition, the device processor will be Snapdragon 8 Gen 2we will have variants with up to 12 GB of RAM and battery with support for 120W fast charging.
